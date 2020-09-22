Dragon Ball Z Art Gives a New Spin on Gohan's Cell Saga Battle

✖

One of the most iconic moments in Dragon Ball Z history remains the moment when Gohan, the son of Goku, achieves the level of Super Saiyan 2 during his fight with the villainous Cell, and one fan has created an amazing new take on the classic scene that introduced a brand new transformation to Akira Toriyama's legendary Shonen series. Before beating on the genetic nightmare created by the Red Ribbon Army's Dr. Gero, Gohan tested out his new found strength against the Cell Jrs, proving that the power of Super Saiyan 2 was more than enough to ultimately win the Z Fighters the day!

Before Gohan became Super Saiyan 2, which is a slight variation on the aesthetic of the first level in that it adds electricity to a warrior's aura while also spiking their hair up even more, the original transformation of Super Saiyan was being improved upon during the Android Saga by Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, and Gohan. Of course, in Dragon Ball Super, we're being introduced to a number of new transformations as the Saiyans have accessed "God Ki", which allows their hair to turn red, blue, and with Ultra Instinct, silver! Super Saiyan 2 might seem trivial in comparison to the power that the Z Fighters access now, but it will always remain iconic for the anime franchise!

Twitter Artist Ruto830 shared this amazing take on the moments following Gohan's ascendancy to Super Saiyan 2, tearing through Cell Jrs with the swipe of his hands, and proving that his rage was an instrumental part in saving the world against the rampage of Cell during his self created "Cell Games":

Gohan has been instrumental in the Dragon Ball Super series, originally appearing as almost unable to maintain the level of Super Saiyan as the son of Goku hadn't been keeping up with his training. Immediately before the arrival of the Tournament of Power, Gohan trained with Piccolo to once again access the power of his "Ultimate" transformation that he used in the battle against Majin Buu toward the end of the Dragon Ball Z story line! Even during the Moro Arc, Gohan has been a big help to the Z Fighters in their battle against the ancient wizard.

