One Of ‘Dragon Ball’s Most Intense Scenes Hits ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’

The Dragon Ball fandom never knows where to land on Broly. The character is one of the franchise's most polarizing, and fans either love or loathe the Saiyan. After debuting in the Dragon Ball Z movies, the Legendary Super Saiyan has featured in several projects, and Dragon Ball FighterZ is the most recent to spotlight him.

And, as you can see, the video game has included one of the fighter's best moment to-date.

Recently, Bandai Namco shared its character trailer for Broly's DLC addition. Dragon Ball FighterZ has added the Saiyan as well as Bardock to its lineup, and gameplay footage of the fighters are going live on Twitter. Recently, one clip hit the web which shows off one of Broly's dramatic finishers, and it is taken straight from Dragon Ball Z: Broly — Second Coming.

As you can see above, the finisher takes place when Broly is pitted against Gohan. If Goku's son wins the match under the right conditions, a cutscene will play featuring Gohan and Goten's iconic attack on Broly. The Legendary Super Saiyan tries to blast the brothers with an energy beam, and the pair's dual Kamehameha is not enough to deter the baddie. However, their Kamehameha becomes powerful enough when Goku joins in and adds his energy.

Seriously, the combined attack sends Broly hurtling into the sun. You don't get much more intense than that.

While The Second Coming isn't one of Dragon Ball's best movies, fans admit they love its final attack. The Brother Kamehameha is a classic move, and Dragon Ball FighterZ replicated the beloved sequence with some serious care. So, if you have not picked up this Broly DLC, you might want to reconsider why you are abstaining. The addition may be worth it just for its finishers.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during th Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

