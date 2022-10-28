Dragon Ball Z Fan Creates Shonen Horror Movie Poster

Dragon Ball Z's villains have been quite scary in their own right, with the recent video game, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, making good use of this fact by having players take on the role of some classic antagonists as they hunt players in a digital domain. Perhaps none are creepier than Cell in his first form, with the biological nightmare from Dr. Gero absorbing the life force of normal citizens to help in raising his own power level. Now, one artistic fan has imagined Cell premiering in his own horror movie just in time for Halloween.

Cell did make a return earlier this year, thanks to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, though this wasn't quite the same version of the Shonen villain that was introduced in the previous series. Brought back by a new version of the Red Ribbon Army, Cell Max looked more like the original second form of the antagonist, while also being given a rainbow makeover. With Gohan achieving a new transformation known as "Gohan Beast", Cell Max was destroyed in the final battle of Super Hero, so it doesn't appear as though the Dragon Ball Z villain will be sticking around like Frieza and Majin Buu.

Rated C For Cell

One Reddit Artist shared this impressive horror movie poster, imaging Cell as the lead villain that would make sense considering how terrifying the antagonist's first form was when he first hit the scene in Dragon Ball Z as he sought to absorb Androids 17 and 18 to attain his Perfect Form:

With Cell Max being defeated in the latest Shonen movie, it seems unlikely that he'll play a role in the next manga arc for Dragon Ball Super, especially with Frieza seemingly becoming the new top danger facing the universe. At the end of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, Frieza returned in a major way sporting a transformation dubbed "Black Frieza", which the villain was able to achieve by training inside a Hyperbolic Time Chamber.

Little is known so far when it comes to what Dragon Ball Super's next storyline will be, though the answer might be revealed at this year's Jump Festa, the major Shonen event taking place this December.

Which Dragon Ball villain do you think would work best as a horror movie slasher? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.