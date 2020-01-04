Dragon Ball Fan Rocks The Dragon With Inspired Shenron Themed Nintendo Switch

Dragon Ball is no stranger when it comes to Nintendo consoles, with the earliest games of the franchise making their first appearances on the 8-Bit Nintendo Entertainment system. Most recently, games such as Dragon Ball FighterZ and Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission, have been the latest entries in the series making their way to the current Nintendo system: The Nintendo Switch! Now, one fan has decided to customize their Joy Cons to pay homage to the Akira Toriyama series, and more specifically, the Eternal Dragon himself, Shenron!

Reddit User Van_Inhale shared their amazing customized Nintendo Switch, made to not only look like the Eternal Dragon, but also included a custom paint job that makes both of the sticks resemble two individual Dragon Balls, linking the world of gaming to Dragon Ball even further:

As mentioned earlier, the Dragon Ball franchise has had more video games than we can count, with the titles not just being relegated strictly to the world of fighting games. Though there have certainly been a fair share of games that pits players in strictly fighting arenas, there have been plenty of Goku centred games that move closer to role playing games and/or action RPGs. One such example of this is the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot!

Releasing later this month, Kakarot will put players into the shoes of Goku and several other well known Dragon Ball Z characters, walking folks through the DBZ saga once again, adding in new story beats as well as new characters for players to encounter. While fighting will certainly be a keystone of the game, it’s clear that it is going to be a video game that will also focus on numerous aspects of role playing games, similar to the aspects set up in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse series.

