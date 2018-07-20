The ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Dead Yamcha Pose SDCC Funko Pop is Still Available

Yesterday, Funko unleashed a massive wave of San Diego Comic-Con shared exclusive Funko Pops, and Hot Topic was revealed as the only place you could score a Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan Broly Pop and a Dead Yamcha Pose Pop.

Unfortunately, the Broly Pop sold out in a heartbeat (a restock during SDCC is unlikely, but you should keep tabs on the link above just in case), but you can still score the Yamcha Pop if you like the idea of adding an iconic anime failure meme to your collection. Don’t hesitate because it probably won’t be long before this figure sells out as well. You might also want to check out our master list of Funko’s SDCC shared exclusives to see if anything else is still up for grabs – like Hot Topic’s Sailor Moon Black Lady Pop figure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re unfamiliar with the scene upon which this Funko Pop figure is based, it comes from Dragon Ball Z, when Yamcha is killed by a Saibamen – a rather weak opponent. The image of dead Yamcha in a crater has been ripe for parody ever since. If you’re lucky enough to score two of these before they sell out, you could keep one for your collection and use the second one to remind others of their failure in clever ways.

On a related note, the Dragon Ball Super Goku Ultra Instinct Form Pop! Vinyl Figure #386, has been a super popular release in Funko’s anime lineup. If you want to get in on the action, you can still reserve a figure for yourself right here with shipping slated for October. The official description reads:

“Even now, as he fights, he continues to evolve.” Earth’s greatest defender and the leader of the Dragon Team is always formidable, but in his Ultra Instinct form, he’s practically unstoppable. Goku taps into his well-spring of potential, becoming his fastest and strongest self, baffling even Dyspo and Toppo.”

While you’re at it, check out out roundup of all of the anime Funko Pop figures Funko unveiled recently. They’ve been on quite a spree.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.