Dragon Ball Fans Butt Heads Over Goku and Vegeta's Best Fusion
In the world of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball, the Z Fighters have relied on the ability to fuse via either Potarra Earrings or the fusion dance, with fans taking the opportunity to debate which of the fusions of Goku and Vegeta they think is best, Gogeta or Vegito. Using the Potarra Earrings, Goku and Vegeta are able to become Vegito, a seemingly permanent fusion that isn't constrained by a time limit and most recently appeared against the villain Zamasu during the Goku Black Arc. Gogeta, in turn, is created thanks to the fusion dance, and recently appeared in Dragon Ball Super: Broly!
Who is your favorite fusion of Goku and Vegeta? Who do you think would ultimately win in a fight between the Potarra earrings creation and the character born from the fusion dance? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Dragon Ball!
The Opening Salvo
prevnext
vegito sucks gogeta is best fusion pic.twitter.com/1QL4U2pFMi— akhav (@Muffinmanboi) August 20, 2020
You Have To Put In The Effort
prevnext
he never even tries but gogeta has to use a big bang kamehameha X20 and fizzles in gt (and dont tell me gt not cannon then cuz if you do your boy only got one canonicle win) pic.twitter.com/wtvh6QsuKg— Big Boss (@b1g_bos5) August 20, 2020
Outside The Box Thinking
prevnext
Even though I like vegito more gogeta got a fat ass— SuperiorLite (@SuperiorSauce_) August 20, 2020
Viva Potarra!
prevnext
Vegito is the best— Momarsourang (@Momarsourang1) August 20, 2020
Can't Everyone Win An Award?
prevnext
Both fusions are Kings— Lewdest Noodle (@Lewd_Noodz) August 20, 2020
Stan Gogeta
prevnext
Vegito is all kicks and cockiness with 0 wins
This is why we stan Gogeta pic.twitter.com/58JC3NHVsO— 👑 King Chance 👑 (@AnimetypeChance) August 20, 2020
A Friendly Reminder
prevnext
reminder that Vegito >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
gOgEtA— Prof. Sora 🐝 #AOTSZN (@SoraFGC) August 20, 2020
The Fans Have Spoken
prev
Gogeta is the better name but “Vegito” (I like Vegetto) is the cooler character. One of the best designs and a great contrast to the obnoxious Gotenks, with the overwhelming power to back it up. Always looked cooler to me in base form. pic.twitter.com/KGYc9fJsXo— Donovan Morgan Grant (@donoDMG1) August 20, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.