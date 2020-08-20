Dragon Ball Fans Butt Heads Over Goku and Vegeta's Best Fusion

By Evan Valentine

In the world of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball, the Z Fighters have relied on the ability to fuse via either Potarra Earrings or the fusion dance, with fans taking the opportunity to debate which of the fusions of Goku and Vegeta they think is best, Gogeta or Vegito. Using the Potarra Earrings, Goku and Vegeta are able to become Vegito, a seemingly permanent fusion that isn't constrained by a time limit and most recently appeared against the villain Zamasu during the Goku Black Arc. Gogeta, in turn, is created thanks to the fusion dance, and recently appeared in Dragon Ball Super: Broly!

Who is your favorite fusion of Goku and Vegeta? Who do you think would ultimately win in a fight between the Potarra earrings creation and the character born from the fusion dance? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Dragon Ball!

