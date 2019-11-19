Dragon Ball Z Digital Artwork Reimagines Namek’s Last Big Battle

You’d be hard pressed to think of one of the biggest occurrences in Dragon Ball than the titanic clash against Goku and Frieza on the dying planet of Namek. Putting a nice bow onto the Frieza arc of Dragon Ball Z, the storyline introduced Super Saiyan for the first time as well as gave us one of the bloodiest, knock down, drag out battles of the franchise. Now, one fan has decided to use their artistic talents to stylistically recreate the battle that saw the demise of the original Planet Namek but gave us the gold haired transformation of Super Saiyan as equivalent exchange.

Reddit User Beyond9Thousand shared this amazing artwork from Deviant Artist BigMac996, showing off Son Goku delivering a devastating blow against Frieza after witnessing the death of his best friend Krillin, allowing him to access the transformation of the Legendary Super Saiyan:

The final fight with Frieza and Goku on Planet Namek didn’t result in the alien despot’s death, as you all well know, but it did severely injure him and change him into an android. When he attempted to exact his revenge on the Z Fighters, he traveled to earth only to be cut in two and blown to bits thanks to the futuristic son of Vegeta, Trunks. Frieza didn’t stay dead forever though as he was wished back thanks to the Dragon Balls and became a part of the franchise once again in Dragon Ball Super.

Namek and its people continued to survive though their time in existence hasn’t been an easy one since these days. Currently, Namek is under siege thanks to the tyranny of the ancient sorcerer Moro in the Dragon Ball Super manga, with the horned wizard managing to use Namek’s Dragon Balls to have three of his wishes granted. Goku and Frieza found themselves unable to defeat Moro in their first encounter with him, thanks in part to his energy sapping abilities, but are currently training to stop the new villain in his tracks.

What do you think of this amazing art work that recreates the Dragon Ball Z battle between Goku and Frieza? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.