Yes, Eurovision Did Feature A ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Tribute

Yes, Eurovision may be over, but that doesn’t mean the Internet is done combing through its finer moments. The long-standing televised event has seen some crazy things over the year, but anime fans say its biggest highlight went down this year thanks to Hungary.

After all, it isn’t everyday you see a heavy metal band close their performance with a full-on anime salute.

As you can see below, the Internet was quick to pick out the moment AWS brought to life at Eurovision 2018. The event took place earlier this May, pitting more than a dozen countries against one another for a top talent prize. Hungary sent AWS to the event in the hopes they would secure the first heavy metal win since Lordi gave Finland the trophy in 2006. And, though they band did not win, AWS did go out with a Dragon Ball bang.

Just look above and you can see how the band paid homage to the shonen classic. Each of the band members convened after their performance to pay homage to the Ginyu Force. The rockers assumed the anime group’s iconic pose one by one, and it is almost impossible to overlook the formation if you’ve seen Dragon Ball Z.

With AWS outed as anime lovers, fans admit they’re willing to support the heavy metal ensemble to the ends of Namek and beyond. Still, the jury is out on what kind of power levels this group is touting, but they’ve got to be high. AWS doesn’t shy away from putting on some high intensity performances, and you’ve got to have a power level of at least 9,000 to pull those sort of sets off.

