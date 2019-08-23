The Dragon Ball Z Exclusive Future Trunks Funko Pop Box is Available Now

As promised, Funko launched their Dragon Ball Z box online at Hot Topic last night and we can now confirm that it includes Master Roshi sunglasses, a Goku keychain, a pin, an inflatable Dragon Ball, and an exclusive Pop figure of Future Trunks. However, 1-in-6 lucky customers will get the metallic Chase variant Pop figure.

At the time of writing, Hot Topic x Funko’s Dragon Ball Pop box is still available to order online. How much longer it will last is anyone’s guess. Note that the Chase version is going for around $140 – $200 on eBay at the moment, so you could really hit the jackpot if you can get one in the box for $32.90. If you miss out, listings for both the standard and Chase versions of the Future Trunks Pop figure can be found on eBay right here. Note that the set will also trickle out to Hot Topic brick-and-mortar stores in the coming days, but if you don’t want to take chances, you might as well grab it online while it’s available.

In other Dragon Ball Funko exclusives news, Funko and Entertainment Earth debuted a new Dragon Ball Pop figure exclusive last week, and it is all about Goku’s hairiest transformation. Indeed, the Great Ape Goku Funko Pop is here and it’s appropriately super-sized at 6-inches tall. You can pre-order one right here with shipping slated for December while it lasts.

