Dragon Ball Z Super-Fan Builds Custom Saiyan Pod For His Son

Dragon Ball fans will go to great lengths to bring some Saiyan power into their lives. There are fans who’ll wear Goku on their sleeves to feel like a Saiyan, and others are fine with collecting figurines. For some, they need to take their obsession even further, and that is exactly what one man named Alex Vazquez did.

Over on Facebook, the super-fan showed the world how far he went to bring Dragon Ball into his everyday life. After the birth of his son, Vazquez decided to get his child hooked on Dragon Ball early and let the boy step into Vegeta’s onesie with a special Saiyan pod bed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, Vazquez uploaded a video he filmed of his son napping at home. The boy is dressed in a Vegeta onesie which mimics the fighter’s armor. The cute baby is sleeping soundly in his baby seat, but the carrier is housed in an elaborate replica of a Saiyan pod.

The video shows the large pod from the outside as Vazquez’s son sleeps soundly inside. At first, the boy is obscured by some pink glass, but the pod swings open to show the boy sleeping easily. The huge housing looks just like the pods seen in the anime, and Vazquez recreated the machine with clear accuracy. Now, the only question fans have is whether this pod could take the family to Planet Vegeta for what could only be a rather hazardous vacation. There’s little doubt King Vegeta would approve of the visitors, but he may change his mind after seeing this impressive Saiyan tribute.

Would you be willing to make a Dragon Ball bed like this for your own Saiyan prince? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

