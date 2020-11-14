Dragon Ball Art Imagines Freeza's Frightening CG Animated Debut

✖

One of the most iconic Dragon Ball Z villains is easily Freeza, the alien despot responsible for destroying the Planet Vegeta and eliminating the vast majority of the Saiyan race, and one fan has managed to capture the menace of the antagonist's first form using some slick computer generated animation! Freeza, who now has five different transformations under his belt since learning to become "Golden Freeza" within the confines of Dragon Ball Super, has only grown in power and menace over time, though his future as a villain is questionable considering his team up with Goku during the Tournament of Power.

The last time we saw Freeza, he was still up to his old antics of attempting to exact revenge on both Goku and Vegeta, unleashing the Legendary Super Saiyan known as Broly against them in the latest feature length film of the Dragon Ball Super franchise! Though his plan backfired and he received one insane beat down at the hands of the mad Saiyan himself, Freeza was able to survive and will most likely continue to pursue the Dragon Balls in order to fulfill his insane desire not for immortality, but to simply be taller.

Instagram Artist Xun 3D was able to capture the personality of Freeza in his first form, first introduced as a much smaller alien that hovered around inside of his pod, while also harboring a power level that would allow him to destroy planets by simply flicking his finger and watching from above:

Freeza isn't looking to appear in the latest Moro Arc of the Dragon Ball Super manga, with the Z Fighters spending their time attempting to take down the energy absorbing sorcerer. With the Moro Arc getting ready to wrap with the next chapter of the manga, it's still up in the air as to where the Akira Toriyama created Shonen series will go in the future, though we would imagine that it will only be a matter of time until we see Freeza return in some form or fashion. The real question is whether Freeza will return as a friend or foe to the Z Fighters!

What do you think of this insanely detailed take on the main villain of the Namek Saga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!