Dragon Ball Z Poster Imagines Freeza’s Perfect One-Punch Man Win

The Dragon Ball franchise is packed to the brim with powerful fighters, and it’s a world that Saitama from One-Punch Man would fit right into. Fans have often carried on with lengthy debates over whether or not Saitama would be stronger than Goku, but how would he do against the villainous Freeza? One artist took it upon themselves to bring that debate to life, and drew up what it would look like if Freeza’s dream came true and he was able to take down a notable hero.

Artist Lynxer0 shared this “Frieza’s Dream” rendition to Reddit, and it’s been pretty popular among fans as it imagines Freeza’s cackling face as he gloriously deals a fatal blow to the super powerful Saitama. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although it would be Freeza’s dream to take down a notable hero, it would hilariously be Saitama’s dream as well. Saitama is supremely strong in his universe, so much so that he’s not even a proper fighter in the series’ first fighting game entry. His incredible strength has also led to a life of extreme boredom, and fighting a worthwhile opponent was literally depicted as a dream of his in the early events of the series. While fans debate whether or not Saitama would beat the characters in the Dragon Ball franchise, it’s probably missing the point.

Saitama would welcome the challenge, and while this awesome art depicts a fatal blow there’s a good chance Saitama would bounce back from such a hit. He would delight in fighting someone like Freeza who has powerful moves and dirty tricks to give him the edge in battle. Now let’s hope we see it in an official capacity someday!

Fans can currently check out One-Punch Man‘s first two seasons on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The second season ran for 12 episodes, and is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director) for new production studio J.C. Staff. Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release, and they describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”