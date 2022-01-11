Dragon Ball Z Fans Find One of Frieza’s Wildest Collectibles Yet

Frieza is considered not just one of he biggest villains of the Dragon Ball series, but also within the medium of anime as the alien tyrant has found his way back into the franchise via Dragon Ball Super. With the Z-Fighter antagonist playing a major role in Arcs such as Resurrection of F and the Tournament of Power, as well as playing a pivotal part in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, fans have found what might be the wildest merchandise that recreates the deadly brawler in the wild.

One of the biggest changes that befell Frieza when he was resurrected was a major transformation that allowed him to become “Golden Frieza” and put him on an even playing field with Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan Blue forms. Brought in as a member of Universe 7’s team during the Tournament of Power, Frieza stuck to his evil ways and set out to eliminate competing brawlers in quite the nefarious way, holding no qualms when it came to stabbing foes, and friends, in the back when necessary. With the latest appearance of Frieza in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, it’s clear that though his interests aligned with the Z Fighters, he’s just as evil as he always was.

Twitter User Shiny 244 shared this unique merchandise which apparently has transformed the popular Dragon Ball Z villain into a Rubik’s Cube, creating a wild new take on the Shonen villain while also giving fans of Akira Toriyama’s franchise a new puzzle to solve via this wild figurine. You can order one here on Amazon for $12.67.

They done turned Freeza into a Rubik’s cube pic.twitter.com/rHE7dpJqRr — Shiny Manager of Soap (@shiny244) January 9, 2022

Since the recent film featuring the Legendary Super Saiyan, Frieza has yet to make an appearance in the arcs of the manga, aka the Moro and Granolah The Survivor Arcs. With an intergalactic bounty hunter searching for revenge against both the Saiyan Race and Frieza, we would imagine that we’ll see the alien tyrant return before the Granolah Arc comes to a close. It will definitely be interesting to see if Frieza has grown any stronger in his time away from the series or if he will make an appearance in this April’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

What’s the weirdest Frieza merchandise that you’ve seen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.