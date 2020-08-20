Dragon Ball Z Concept Art Imagines Henry Cavill as Future Trunks

✖

Dragon Ball knows a thing about live-action movies, and more specifically, how to mess them up. Back in the day, Dragon Ball was put in a shredder by Hollywood with its now infamous adaptation. Much of the film's cast was mocked after Dragonball Evolution publicized it, and fans have gone on to try and fix that issue. And over online, the artist carlosgzz03 felt it was there time to try it out.

Over on Twitter, the artist felt it was time to share his version of Future Trunks and the Androids with fans. The user felt it would be fun to redesign the fighters as if they were in live-action. That means the artist got to cast models for the roles, and it turns out Henry Cavill took their top-spot as Future Trunks.

You can see the artwork down below in all of its otaku glory. Cavill can be seen standing center in the poster as he dons Future Trunks' Saiyan armor. He looks much like Vegeta when it comes to physique, but you can tell it is Future Trunks thanks to his hair. After all, Cavill is rocking lilac purple hair here that is windswept.

In the background, you can see two familiar androids in profile. Android 17 and Android 18 can be seen standing back to back in their original outfits. Android 17 is on the left, and it appears like Ezra Miller was put into the role by carrlosgzz03. Android 18 is on the other side with actress Margot Robbie at the helm, and her angular features suit the warrior just fine.

These fan-cast picks might not work for everyone, but Robbie seems to be a solid pick for Android 18. There is no talk of a live-action Dragon Ball project being in the works, so fans do not have to worry about a real-life cast. After all, the anime's first adaptation still sits sour with fans, and that taste isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

What do you think about this live-action makeover? Which stars would you want to see play these anime fighters? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

