Dragon Ball Cosplay Imagines Chi-Chi's Training Look

Goku and the other Z-Fighters are currently fighting threats across the multiverse in Dragon Ball Super, but the franchise started with far more humble beginnings as we were introduced to a young boy with a tail who had lived in the mountains. With Akira Toriyama's first series, we were soon introduced to Goku's romantic interest and future wife Chi-Chi. Chi-Chi-s one-sided feelings for Goku was one of the more hilarious running gags in the series, but that's not all that made her stand out.

Chi-Chi was a strong fighter in her own right, and there were several moments in the original Dragon Ball series that really showed off was she was capable of. But because there was that singular focus on Goku, we really only saw Chi-Chi when she was being romantically pushy toward Goku instead of seeing how she trained to acquire her fighting skills. So what would it look like if we got to see more of her training? What kind of gear would she wear for such an occasion?

Artist @talulahwaifu (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) imagined what that might look like as the artist depicts a training look for Chi-Chi where she ends up wearing a gi just like Goku. This was a look that never made it to the official series for obvious reasons, but it definitely would have made a huge impact to see Goku's wife training alongside him with matching training gear. You can check it out below:

Chi-Chi may no longer be as physically strong as the other fighters around her, but she's nowhere near weak. She's stuck by Goku's side even when the Earth was destroyed or attacked multiple times, and often waits at home for when Goku leaves for months or years at a time without any real explanation. She puts up with quite a lot from Goku, and that tenacity is why she's still such a great character overall.

Would you have wanted to see Chi Chi fight more in the Dragon Ball franchise? What's your favorite Chi Chi look in the franchise overall? How do you feel about her position in the series now compared to when she first started? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

