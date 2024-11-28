Dragon Ball Z’s Most Underrated Villain Deserves More Love from the Fans

Dragon Ball Z follows the adventures of Goku and his friends as they defend Earth against powerful foes and seek to protect the universe from various threats. These threats are typically supernatural beings, bent on destroying Earth. DBZ has introduced some of the most notable villains in the history of anime and a lot of them a canonical in the manga, such as the tyrannical alien overlord Frieza, bio-android Cell, and unpredictable magic creature Majin Buu are canon. However, some characters have only appeared in the Dragon Ball movies or filler episodes of the series. One such character is Broly, who originally appeared in non-canonical movies, just like Cooler, the brother of Frieza. However, while Broly is now canon many villains are not and whose story has not been revisited. One such character is Garlic Jr. Despite only appearing in one movie and one arc, Garlic Jr. posed a formidable threat making him one of the best filler villains worth a second look.

Who is Garlic Jr.?

Garlic Jr. is the son of Garlic, the creator of the Black Water Mist. As Kami, Earth’s guardian, defeats and seals away his father, the alien of the Demon Clan, holds a deep hatred, fixated on revenge. In Dragon Ball Z, Garlic Jr. is featured prominently in both the Garlic Jr. Saga, a filler arc occurring between the Frieza Saga and the Trunks Saga, and the movie Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone. Additionally, he is seen in multiple video games, such as Dragon Ball Heroes and the Budokai Tenkaichi series. Despite his limited appearances, Garlic Jr. proves to be a worthy adversary to the Z Fighters.

Garlic Jr. is Worth Exploring

Dragon Ball often explores themes of ancestry and birthrights, examining the impact of heritage and the pride it instills in characters like Vegeta, the Prince of the Saiyans, and Piccolo, who embodies the legacy of his Namekian heritage. Garlic Jr. was born of the Makyo Star and is a member of the Demon Clan. In the English dub, his race is referred to as Serpents; however, the race is unnamed in the original Japanese version. According to Kami, throughout time, the Serpent race has “attempted to tear down the natural order,” adding a layer of inherited burden to the plight of Garlic Jr.



More directly, Garlic Jr.’s lineage ties him to his father, Garlic, who failed to overthrow Kami and was imprisoned in a crystal where he eventually died. At some point, Garlic Jr. retrieves the crystal and takes revenge against Kami. The theme of fathers shaping the future, good or bad, is another theme often explored in Dragon Ball, as seen through Goku and Gohan (as well as Goten), Vegeta and Trunks, and even Frieza and King Cold. Similarly, Garlic Jr.’s connection to his father provides him with a legacy that drives his character and motivations.



Moreover, because the series focused so briefly on Garlic Jr., the depth of his powers was not fully explored. As the creator of the Black Water Mist—a substance that turns the affected into members of the Demon Clan—Garlic held significant influence and immense power. Anyone who breathes in the mist has the evil in their heart drawn out, becoming a demon-like vampire who worships Garlic Jr. and the Spice Boys. The mist emphasizes how latent darkness can corrupt individuals when exploited.



Serpents possess magical abilities and have the potential to become Guardians of Earth. They draw power from the Makyo Star, becoming stronger the closer they are to its presence. Garlic Jr. achieved immortality through a wish granted by the Eternal Dragon, Shenron. By wishing for eternal life, he gained the ability to withstand any physical harm and became impervious to death, elevating him to near invincibility. The Dragon Ball series often explores themes of life, death the immortal, and the moral decay that can lie in between it all.



Garlic Jr. stands out as one of the best filler villains in Dragon Ball Z due to his lineage, immortality, and powerful techniques. As the son of Garlic and the creator of the Black Water Mist, he is linked to a legacy of darkness and revenge. Achieving near invincibility through a wish to Shenron, Garlic Jr. poses a significant challenge to the Z Fighters, requiring strategic teamwork for his defeat. His immortality allows him to continually return, reinforcing his potential role as a memorable and impactful antagonist.