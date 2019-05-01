Celebrate 30 Years of Dragon Ball Z With Goku, Frieza, and Majin Buu Ice and Baking Trays

The Dragon Ball Z anime is turning 30 this year, and if you’re thinking about throwing a party, these silicone trays featuring Goku, Frieza, and Majin Buu designs will come in handy. They can be used for ice making or baking, so you can take your drinks and your snacks Super Saiyan.

All three Dragon Ball Z trays are available to pre-order here for $18.99 to $20.99 with free shipping. The silicone trays are heat resistant up to 230° or 446F° and cold resistant up to -40°C or -40F°. They’re also microwave safe.

On a related note, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray / Digital / DVD. Not only that, it’s on sale for only $17.17 on Amazon, which is 14% off the list price and an all-time low.

Opening in Japan last December, Funimation officially brought Dragon Ball Super: Broly to the United States on January 16, and the film has earned more that $100 million dollars worldwide. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and the the official synopsis below.

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

