Marvel/DC Artist Dives Into The Power of Dragon Ball Z With Goku Art

The world of anime and North American comic books have crossed paths a few times in the past, both officially and unofficially, with one of the biggest artists in Marvel and DC’s roster recently trying out his talents on the Shonen franchise of Dragon Ball, created by mangaka Akira Toriyama. Chris Samnee has been an artist on some of the biggest superheroes in the game including the likes of Daredevil, Captain America, The Mighty Thor, Superman, and countless others from both Marvel and DC, with the comic book artist sharing his interpretation of Dragon Ball’s Goku.

While this crossover might not be official, there have been a few times that the heroes of the Marvel universe have stuck their toes into the world of anime. Several years ago, several behemoths from the dark franchise of Attack On Titan jumped into the Marvel Universe, battling against the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy in a one-shot that was only eight pages but had plenty of major fights within it. On top of this crossover, Deadpool, everyone’s favorite Merc With A Mouth recently ran into My Hero Academia’s All Might, making for one of the biggest team-ups in anime or North American comic book history.

Chris Samnee shared the new take on Dragon Ball’s Goku via his Official Twitter Account, with the comic book artist for Marvel and DC recently doing the same with a new take on My Hero Academia’s All Might, as well as countless other characters that he’s tried his hand at interpreting in his unique style:

While Dragon Ball Super’s anime went off air following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc, it returned to theaters with the official introduction of Broly to the main series and will return with a new movie next year in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Set to focus on some of the characters who aren’t Goku or Vegeta, the feature-length film will be telling a new story for the Shonen franchise.

What do you think of this new take on Son Goku? What other anime characters do you want to see tackled by comic book artists in the West? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.