My Hero Academia's All Might Receives Insane Artwork From Marvel/DC Artist

My Hero Academia's All Might recently dove into the world of Marvel Comics by making an appearance in the first manga series for everyone's favorite Merc With A Mouth, Deadpool, but one superstar artist that has worked for both Marvel and DC Comics has lent their talent to giving the Symbol of Peace new life. Chris Samnee has long worked on Marvel and DC characters such as Daredevil, Captain America, Superman, Batman, and so many more throughout his career, and it seems as if the superstar artist would have no problem diving into the world of manga as well.

Since his near-death battle with All For One, All Might has definitely seen better days, as Toshinori Yagi can no longer fully use the powers of One For All, and mostly remains trapped in his depowered form. With the anime series about to dive into the War Arc and the manga currently witnessing hero society crumble as Deku attempts to hold everything together, All Might's mentor role might help the young heroes in learning how to better harness their Quirks, but the world created by Kohei Horikoshi could certainly use an all-powerful Symbol of Peace to help turn back the tide.

Chris Samnee shared the brand new take on My Hero Academia's All Might via his Official Twitter Account, taking the skills that he's refined over the years at some of the biggest comic companies around and applying them to one of the biggest characters to emerge from the popular Shonen franchise:

ALL MIGHT from @horikoshiko’s My Hero Academia 💪 pic.twitter.com/BEwqy52KJB — CHRIS SAMNEE (@ChrisSamnee) August 26, 2021

In the current season of the anime adaptation, the spotlight has shifted from All Might overseeing the careers of Class 1-A and is instead focusing on the student of All For One, Shigaraki, as he attempts to strengthen the ranks of the League of Villains while also battling against the insane forces of the Meta Liberation Army. While All Might won't have much of a role to play in the remainder of the season, expect some big events to take place for Toshinori in the near future.

What do you think of Chris Samnee's take on the Symbol of Peace? Do you think we'll see All Might cross over with any other Marvel or DC characters in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.