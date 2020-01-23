Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Censors Important Piece of Android 20

One of the most unsung villains in the franchise of Dragon Ball is Dr. Gero, not because of the fights he’s in, but rather his creations that threaten the world overall. Creating the villains of the Androids and Cell, Gero was enlisted by the Red Ribbon Army to exact revenge upon Goku following their defeat at his hands in the original Dragon Ball series. With the arrival of the video game, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot revisiting the legendary anime franchise, fans are reliving some of the biggest moments of the franchise. It seems however that a key component of Android 20, aka Dr. Gero, may be missing from the recent release!

Dr. Gero, for those familiar with the Android Saga, know that he wears a comically large hat that is far bigger than his own head. When he attempts to steal energy from Piccolo thanks to a sneak attack, Gohan delivers a kick that sends him reeling and loses his grip on the Namekian warrior. When Gero loses his hat, we see his brain revealed in a see through encasement that proves that the deranged scientist had his brain placed into this android’s body.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot however seemingly censors this by not showing Gero’s brain floating around atop Android 20’s body. While you may not think this is too big of a deal, it may lead newbies to believe that Android 20 is not truly Dr. Gero but simply a recreation of the Red Ribbon employed genius. We aren’t quite sure why this decision was made, but it may add a bit of confusion into the mix when it comes to the story of Dr. Gero and his androids.

Of course, as you know, Gero doesn’t last long following his defeat by Piccolo, being killed by Androids 17 and 18 after waking them up. Though he was killed, Gero’s legacy lived on in his ultimate creation, Cell, a wretched combination of DNA from the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and even Freeza!

What do you think of this change made for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC