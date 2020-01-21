Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Squashes Debate Over Goku’s Parenting

Dragon Ball Z fans love to joke about the show. When you have a slew of all-powerful Saiyans butting heads, you have to be able to laugh at what’s happening. At its hearts, Dragon Ball is an action-comedy on alien steroids, but some of the series’ jokes have sparked debate with fans. But thanks to a new game, it seems the tide is changing on one such fight.

For those unaware, this past weekend welcomed a new game to the Dragon Ball franchise. Bandai Namco released Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, a RPG which lets gamers play through the entire anime. Given its content, many fans are considering the game’s extras as canon, and that means Goku was way more involved with raising Gohan than we thought.

If you have played the game, you know it starts out easily enough. Fans are greeted by Goku and Gohan in a forest as the latter approaches his dad. The game starts well before Raditz shows his face, so Goku has some time to spend with Gohan. The adorable excursion sees Goku walk carefully along Gohan so the boy doesn’t get too anxious, and he teaches his son to fish.

In fact, the two have what many would call a great father-son date. Moments like these were never shown in the anime as Dragon Ball Z had a tight schedule. If it wasn’t to pack all of its contents in, there was no room for filler, and characterization suffered as such. Now, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has given fans a slice-of-life look at Goku’s parenting, and many are stepping forward to commend the Saiyan. And if you try to crack a Piccolo joke around these new believers – well, you better get ready for a heated debate.

Except he always was. Read the manga. Hell, watch the anime. First 3 episodes of Z establish that. https://t.co/fv4Rzm0Fa4 — Phil Vazquez 🎆 (@PhilVzQ) January 17, 2020

This opening of Kakarot with Goku and Gohan doing father/son is warming a thug heart rn — Bismack BeyondBroke (@GhostOfMufasa_) January 21, 2020

