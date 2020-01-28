Dragon Ball Unleashes Stunning Android 21 Cosplay

Easily, one of the biggest things to come out of the video game, Dragon Ball FighterZ, was the villain of the installment, Android 21. Created as something of a hold over from Dr. Gero’s machinations, 21 was unique among her mechanical brethren thanks in part to her DNA consisting of Majin Buu genes on top of the strength she gained while fighting the Z Fighters, and eventually joining them. With 21 being added to the official continuity with a recent appearance in the game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, one fan has created an amazing realistic cosplay of the fan favorite fighter!

Android 21 appears in Kakarot as one of the geniuses behind creating, and making alterations to, the gravity room that both Goku and Vegeta used to increase their power levels exponentially. While she didn’t employ her ultimate form during her brief appearance, its clear that her popularity paved the way for her being made an actual part of the Dragon Ball Z story overall, as deemed so by series creator Akira Toriyama!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram User ItsJessPrincess shared her amazing recreation of Android 21, unveiling her ultimate form that uses DNA from Majin Buu so that she can transform her enemies into confectionery treats to absorb their energy to add to her own:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has given us a number of new additions to continuity, not just satisfied to add in Android 21, but also adding a brand new, long lost member of the Ginyu Force and several scenes that weren’t present in the original franchise.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay that brings Android 21 to life? Do you think well see her make an appearance in Dragon Ball Super in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.