Dragon Ball Z: Kakrot Reveals What Goku’s Ki Sense Looks Like

The new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot video game doesn’t just let players relive the epic arcs and battles of the Dragon Ball Z series, it also goes a long way to adding deeper and richer meaning to the saga. Kakarot is fleshing out aspects of the Dragon Ball mythos left and right, and that includes finally giving fans a visual reference for one of Dragon Ball‘s biggest and oldest staples: ki sensing. Dragon Ball Z was practically defined by characters sensing and measuring the power levels of their opponents, and it’s become just as big a deal in Dragon Ball Super. Now, thanks to Dragon Ball Z: Kakrot we know just how awesome ki sensing looks!

The scene pictured above is clearly from the Freeza Saga arc on Namek, where Piccolo and Krillin are facing the evil emperor. The screenshot is from Goku’s point of view in Ki Sense mode, and as you can see, Freeza’s aura far outclasses both Piccolo and Krillin to the point that those two Z-Fighters taking him on is just an exercise in futility.

Here’s a screenshot of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot‘s Ki Sense mode for Goku:

As stated, scenes like this are why Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is such an interesting addition to the franchise. Akira Toriyama has managed to inject some interesting details into the game that make it a worthy experience for longtime fans of the anime and/or manga series. Ki Sense has always been an interesting functional and/or dramatic tool for Dragon Ball‘s battle-based storylines, but seeing it is a whole different experience. The fear that characters feel when a fighter with massive power shows up is so much more understandable and palpable now, when you’re the fighter showing up to battle a boss with massive power like Freeza’s.

Now that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has given us the model, hopefully the next Dragon Ball anime makes the ki sense visuals a regular part of the show.

