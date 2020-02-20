Dragon Ball’s King Cold Funko Is Up for Pre-Order

One of Dragon Ball Z’s best villains among the colorful antagonists that have threatened the world is Frieza. The tiny tyrant who attempted to rule the world with an iron fist eventually found himself pitted against the strength of Son Goku, with their battle resulting in Goku learning how to become a Super Saiyan. While we didn’t get a lot of time to learn about the character of Frieza’s father, King Cold, it’s clear that fans still are curious about the origins of this towering alien ruler. Now, a Funko Pop that brings King Cold to life in a brand new way is available for pre-order for Dragon Ball fans looking to add more villains to their library!

Frieza’s family has been a part of the anime series in both continuity and outside of continuity. Aside from King Cold, Freiza’s brother Cooler got two feature length films focusing on his battles against the Saiyans in the Dragon Ball Z series! Going even further, Cooler recently returned in the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, gaining the Golden Form that Frieza had learned as a part of Dragon Ball Super: Resurrection Of F! If you can believe it, in the Dragon Ball Heroes series, Frieza also has a son named Kuriza! While there don’t seem to be any plans to bring these character into the main series, we know fans would be glad to see Frieza’s brood expand even further.

Twitter User FunkoPopHunters shared the news that King Cold’s Funko Pop figurine was currently available for pre-order on Wal-Mart’s website, retailing for around $10 USD and showing off the demeanor of the father of Frieza who was ultimately eliminated by the son of Vegeta from the future, Trunks:

Dragon Ball continues to be one of the highest selling franchises in the world of Funko Pops, sitting pretty among other top earners such as My Hero Academia, Pokemon, and One Piece! With more and more Dragon Ball characters being introduced in the current sequel series, we’re sure to see a potentially never ending string of figures being released into the future!

