These Custom Dragon Ball Z LEGO Minifigs Are Everything

When it comes to LEGO, the brand is doing better than ever. The company has enthralled kids and collectors alike with their branded builds from Stranger Things to Star Wars. Nowadays, you see fans constantly asking LEGO for new licenses, and anime fans are all about those petitions. But for some, they make their own customs builds which have netizens begging for the real thing.

Over on Reddit, fans were reminded of that just recently. A fan known as SpaceMasters shared some knock-off LEGO mini-figures they got online, and the custom Dragon Ball pieces have netizens geeking out in a big way.

As you can see below, the photo features a slew of custom figures. To the very left, fans can see King Vegeta in all of his caped glory. It is hard to mistake the fighter given his outfit, but Vegeta is rocking a solid goatee which fans cannot miss.

Of course, Vegeta and Goku can be found in this line up. The one with the blue hair is none other than Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta. His angry face is on point, and Goku looks as intense with his Super Saiyan God form.

Other Dragon Ball characters included in the purchase should be easy for fans to pick out. There is another version of Vegeta in the line which shows off his variant green armor. The red-haired hero is a bit of a mystery to fans given its color scheme, but is easy enough to spot him. He is standing beside Raditz and Bardock who are side by side. Finally, fans can point out Super Saiyan 4 Goku as well as Evil Buu with his blue cape.

Sadly, these LEGO figures are custom ones without the company’s seal of approval. Still, fans continue to pitch their own legit builds in the hopes LEGO will approve Dragon Ball. After all, it would be nice to see Kame House get its own LEGO set with its own Bulma minifig included!

