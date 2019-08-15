These Matching Dragon Ball Tattoos Are for Best Friends Only

There are friends, best friends, and then there are Dragon Ball friends. When it comes to anime, the fandom can introduce you to some of your closest friends, and Dragon Ball has done that for hundreds of people. Now, one fan has shown how far they went to honor their bestie, and they made it real permanent.

You know, because it isn’t that easy removing matching tattoos and all.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as Hactivision shared a photo of a tattoo they got with their best friend. As you can see below, the matching piece is taken from Dragon Ball Z featuring two familiar heroes.

To the left, one of the friends can be seen with Goten dressed in his usual blue-and-orange gi. With his arms outstretched, the boy is keeping one knee high as he prepares to do the Fusion Dance with his best friend Trunks.

The other friend has Trunks tattooed on the same place to make this tattoos match. Trunks looks the same as he does in Dragon Ball Z with his teal-and-orange outfit. The fighter is adopting the same pose as Goten, and both Saiyans look ready to try out Fusion for a spell.

Of course, fans of Dragon Ball will get why this Fusion tattoo works. The anime introduced the idea back in Dragon Ball Z, and fighters can fuse by either using Potara earrings or by the Fusion Dance. Trunks and Goten fuse in the anime to create Gotenks, a character who was able to fight Majin Buu until they got too cocky. However, the series has introduced plenty of canon and non-canon fusions over the years, but each one has to be in sync. If either participant is just slightly off-kilter with the other, then the fusion will fail and leave the fighters struggling on the battlefield.

