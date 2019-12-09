New Dragon Ball Z Metallic Vegeta Funko Pop and Tee is 30% Off Today Only

Funko’s latest Dragon Ball Z set features a shiny Vegeta Pop figure in a battle-ready pose with a metallic finish and a Pop Tee to match. The set launched as a Box Lunch exclusive over the weekend, and today’s Green Monday sale slashed the price by 30%.

You can grab the Dragon Ball Z Vegeta Saiyan Prince T-Shirt & Vinyl Figure (Metallic) Box Set right here for $20.93 while the sale / supplies last. While you’re at it, you might want to get FYE’s recently released metallic Piccolo Pop exclusive, which is still available to order right here.

Note that Box Lunch and their parent site Hot Topic are both running Green Monday sales that drop the prices of their Funko Pops by as much as 50%. You can shop Hot Topic’s Funko collection here (their DBZ Vegeta Over 9000 Pop figure exclusive is included) and Box Lunch’s collection here with the discounts until the Green Monday countdown timer hits zero.

On a related note, Bandai Namco’s upcoming game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is slated to arrive on January 17th. At the time of writing, the standard edition (PS4 and XBO) is available to pre-order on Amazon for $49.94 (17% off). The collector’s edition is available to pre-order for both consoles via Best Buy for $199.99.

“Relive the story of Goku in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe.”

