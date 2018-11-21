‘Dragon Ball Z’ Brings 10 Films To Funimation Now

Dragon Ball is creeping back to the forefront of pop culture, and Son Goku is looking to celebrate his resurgence. Not only will the hero move into theaters this winter with a new movie, but it seems several favorite films from his past are about to become real easy to see.

Over on Twitter, fans were given the surprising news when Funimation posted a Dragon Ball update. The company confirmed it will be bringing 10 Dragon Ball Z films to its streaming service this week. You can read up on all the inbound titles below:

Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone

Dragon Ball Z: The World’s Strongest

Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might

Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug

Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge

Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler

Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13!

Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound

Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon

Dragon Ball Z: The History of Trunks

As you can see, the titles coming to Funimation Now are plenty varied. While they do all come from the Dragon Ball Z era, they run a critical gambit. Films like The Return of Cooler and The History of Trunks still sit well with fans, but the same cannot be said for entries such as Lord Slug. However, if Funimation Now will have streams available, you can bet fans will watch all of the films before long.

This addition marks the first time Funimation Now has hosted any Dragon Ball films. Currently, the site is streaming all of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super. These ten films will add movies to the catalog, giving fans hope that other features like Broly — The Legendary Super Saiyan will be added one day as well.

Of course, another movie will be joining the franchise’s canon soon enough. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will officially release in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and you can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

