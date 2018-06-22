Two ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Movies Are Returning to Theaters

Update: Toei Animation and Entertainment Weekly have confirmed the following movies will be coming to theaters within the next year. You can read up on the official announcement here!

Dragon Ball Super is returning to screens with its first movie premiering in Japan later this Summer, and in order to properly hype up the upcoming awesomeness, a few Dragon Ball Z films are returning to United states theaters.

As spotted by Twitter user @DBReduxTDC, Broly: The Legendary Super Saiyan, Fusion Reborn, and Bardock – The Father of Goku are screening for a limited time.

So… Apparently Broli #1, Janemba & Bardock are hitting US theaters later this year for limited showings. Probably as promotion for the new film. Don’t really care to go see them, but the fact that there seems to be JPN with ENG subs option has me hopeful for the Super film. — 부드크퍼 TDC (@DBReduxTDC) June 18, 2018

With limited screenings on September 15 for Dragon Ball Z: Broly: The Legendary Super Saiyan, and November 3 for a Dragon Ball Z: Saiyan Double Feature special screening with Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn and Dragon Ball Z: Bardock -The Father of Goku. Unfortunately there is not more information about the films at the moment, but they will have an option to watch the films in their original Japanese language with English subs (you can find more at the link here).

As @DBReduxTDC points out, this could be a good indicator for the eventual release of the Dragon Ball Super film in the West. Although it’s not a hard confirmation by any means, the fact that there is this option available leaves hope for a release in the West sooner rather than later.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonamiprogramming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimationand Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.