FunimationNow Adds New Dragon Ball Z Films, Shin Godzilla, and More

It’s starting to get much hotter out there as Summer kicks in, so Funimation has made staying inside all that better. FunimationNOW has already been a strong streaming service for English dubbed anime and the like, and soon fans will be able to stream some of the biggest movies of the last few years. It’s going to be easier than ever to catch up with some of the major recent anime hits!

Funimation has announced, via press release, that paid subscribers will be able to stream Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’, Your Name, and Shin Godzilla for a limited time in the United States and Canada. Starting June 10th until August 9th, fans will have 60 days to check out these big films!

Videos by ComicBook.com

A paid subscription to FunimationNOW will run interested fans $5.99 USD a month for ad-free anime streaming, and Funimation has confirmed that each of these big films will be available to stream in both an English dub and the Japanese language release with English subtitles.

For those looking for more Godzilla action after Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Shin Godzilla is perfect for you. Originally released in 2016 and directed by Hideaki Anno (Neon Genesis Evangelion) and Shinji Higuchi (Gamera), Shin Godzilla is officially described as such, “When a massive, gilled monster emerges from the deep and tears through the city, the government scrambles to save its citizens. A rag-tag team of volunteers cuts through a web of red tape to uncover the monster’s weakness and its mysterious ties to a foreign superpower. But time is not on their side—the greatest catastrophe to ever befall the world is about to evolve right before their very eyes.”

With Makoto Shinkai’s next film, Weathering With You, gearing up for a release in Japan next month, now is the best time to check out his incredibly popular previous effort You Name. The film was the most critically and commercially successful anime releases of all time, and is officially described as such, “Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives until they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki’s body, and he in hers. This occurrence happens randomly, and they must adjust their lives around each other. Yet, somehow, it works. They build a connection by leaving notes for one another until they wish to finally meet. But something stronger than distance may keep them apart.”

As for the Dragon Ball movies, both Battle of Gods and Resurrection F both set the table for the Dragon Ball Super anime series. Now with Dragon Ball Super: Broly out on Blu-ray and DVD, it’d make for one huge marathon for fans! Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll