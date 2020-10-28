Dragon Ball Z Fan Animates Stunning CG Tribute to the Saiyan Saga

Dragon Ball Z has no shortage of fans in this world, and they all bring something unique to the fandom. While some do cosplay, others step in with impressive fan-art that keeps the community busy online. Now, one artist has revealed their stunning CG tribute to the Saiyan saga from Dragon Ball Z, and the teaser might be one of the best adaptations out there of the series.

The clip came to light thanks to Ryan Wai Kin Lam. The fan, who runs the Youtube channel Wai Kin, decided to pay tribute to their favorite saga with an original teaser. They put their CG knowledge to work as they drafted out a teaser trailed for the Saiyan saga, and fans have turned the impressive piece into a viral hit.

You can check out the video above, and honestly, I cannot recommend it enough. This gorgeous teaser is fully animated with some of the best scenes from Dragon Ball Z's first arc. The haunting reel features gorgeous scenery that is animated in full color and texture. And as netizens admit, they would eat up a full Dragon Ball Z adaptation like this should Hollywood invest the time.

To start, this clip begins with a look as Raditz and Goku as they are blown away by Piccolo. This moment marks Goku's death and introduction to the afterlife where he learns more about his full power. As the trailer moves forward, fans are given a look at familiar locations like King Kai's planet and the dragon bridge that leads there.

Finally, the trailer leaves off with the arrival of Vegeta and Nappa. The Saiyan pair are ready to fight, and the Z-Fighters are not ready for their debut. This reel perfectly captures how devastating the Saiyans are in battle, and Wai Kin even remixed the iconic theme song "Cha-La Head-Cha-La" to better fit the somber tone.

Clearly, a lot of time and love was put into this fan-film, and we love every bit of it. Netizens seems to as well given their support, so we hope Wai Kin can explore other Dragon Ball Z arcs this way. If they do, you can be sure fans will flock to it.

What do you think of this CG tribute? Does the style suit Dragon Ball or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.