Dragon Ball Z Unveils Saiyan Saga Underwear

Pound for pound, one of the best storylines in the history of Dragon Ball was the Saiyan Saga, taking place in Dragon Ball Z and seeing the Z-Fighters battling against Vegeta and Nappa as they searched for the Dragon Balls and did not care who died getting in their way. With this arc revisited time and time again, it looks like the character designs of the heroes and villains alike are making their way to a rather unique venue, printed on a new line of underwear.

The Prince of the Saiyans has come a long way since invading the Earth in an effort to make himself immortal and get revenge on Frieza for destroying the planet that shared his name. Finding a home and family on the planet he was once eager to destroy, Vegeta is now working toward becoming powerful enough to defeat Frieza once again, as the alien despot has returned quite differently thanks to the conclusion of the recent Granolah The Survivor Arc. Finding a Hyperbolic Time Chamber, Frieza trained for the equivalent of ten years, gaining a new transformation he dubbed "Black Frieza" which is so powerful that he was able to "one-shot" both Goku and Vegeta in their Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego forms.

Dragon Underwear Z

The fashion retailer HIPSHOP revealed the brand new underwear line that sees the likes of Vegeta, Nappa, the Saibamen, Yajirobe, Tenshinhan, and Chaotzu all getting briefs of their own, with the attire set to arrive later this week in Japan and thankfully on the retailer's website:

(Photo: HIPSHOP)

The Saiyan Saga recently made a surprise return thanks to the asymmetric survival video game, Dragon Ball The Breakers, which sees the Vegeta of this arc returning to hunt down players as a "raider". With the games of Dragon Ball taking the opportunity to revisit past battles and events that populate the Shonen series, we're sure to see this specific arc make a return at some point in the future.

Following the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the Shonen series has yet to confirm when the next animated project will arrive, though the animators behind the latest movie have confirmed that preliminary work has begun on the next movie, but it might be years before we see it hit the big screen.

