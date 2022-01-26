Dragon Ball Z Fans Wish One of Its Stars Well After COVID Diagnosis

Over the years, Dragon Ball has introduced some major heroes to audiences, and they’ve been brought to life by truly talented actors overseas. Its original Japanese cast features some bonafide icons at this point, so you can see why the fandom is protective of the stars. That is also why fans are sharing their best wishes with Hironobu Kageyama as the beloved singer just confirmed he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer took to social media to inform fans of his recent diagnosis. The 60-year-old informed fans he was in good spirits after testing positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating while recovering. It doesn’t seem the artist is in critical condition, and fans are wishing Kageyama a speedy recovery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who don’t know this artist by name, there is a good chance you will know his music. Kageyama debuted as a musician at 16, but he gained notoriety in the early 1980s after tackling theme songs for anime series. He went on to do a number of theme songs for Dragon Ball such as “Cha-La Head-Cha-La” which marks the anime’s first-ever theme. He also did singles like “We Gotta Power”, “We Were Angels”, “HERO”, and more.

Obviously, Kageyama is an involved member of the Dragon Ball family, and fans are eager to hear about his recovery. The singer is one of thousands who have been infected with COVID-19 in Japan during its ongoing wave. As of January 25, the nation recorded over 62,000 cases with its weekly average nearing 50,000. This latest wave has been brought on by Omicron despite Japan’s recent push to close its borders to travelers. To date, Japan has had nearly 2.30 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and roughly 18,500 deaths.

We’re sending all our best wishes Kageyama’s way! Have you sent the same the Dragon Ball singer’s way yet?