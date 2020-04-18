Dragon Ball Fan Gives the PlayStation 5 Controller the Best Makeover

The Playstation 5 is the next big video game console release for Sony Entertainment and before the newest addition to the Playstation library is released, fans are already taking the new controller and imaging what it would look like if it were blended with big time franchises, with Dragon Ball Z being used to make this amazing fan creation. The aesthetic of Dragon Ball Z, and Goku specifically, is one that not only anime fans can spot, but even those with a cursory knowledge of the franchise created by Akira Toriyama can instantly recognize the gi of the main Saiyan fighter!

This specific design for the Playstation 5 may be fan made, but you could have fooled us! The gi of Goku has been one that hasn’t changed much throughout the franchise of Dragon Ball, with Goku sporting an orange martial arts gi. What certainly has changed a lot throughout the franchise is Goku’s ability to transform and power up to levels thanks in part to his mastery of Super Saiyan levels. This controller specifically takes the level of Super Saiyan Three and combines it with the Playstation accessory to create a jaw dropping piece of video game wizardry.

Instagram artist EvermoreStandard shared this impressive piece of fan art that takes the aesthetic of Super Saiyan 3 Goku and slaps it onto the recently released design of the Playstation 5 controller, that would surely satiate Dragon Ball and Sony fans alike if it were released as a real controller:

Super Saiyan 3 has gotten a bad rap in the Dragon Ball franchise, with many fans believing that it simply doesn’t compare to the earlier levels or the levels that Goku has reached throughout the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super. When Goku first employed the technique during the Buu Saga, the garish transformation had a severe weakness of draining the user’s stamina super quick and unfortunately, that weakness was seemingly never overcome as the Saiyan brawler only used it briefly during the Tournament of Power. Still, there are plenty of fans that rally behind this transformation and a controller such as this would definitely go a long way!

What do you think of this controller themed after the Dragon Ball Z franchise?