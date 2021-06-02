Dragon Ball Z Goes Viral Thanks to Some of Its Iciest Jewelry Yet

✖

Dragon Ball Z is easily one of the most influential anime series to ever be created within the Shonen medium, and now, fans of Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters have the opportunity to wear the "wishing orbs" on their rings with the most expensive-looking jewelry associated with the series that we've ever seen. While these rings won't be able to grant wishes like the balls that summon the Eternal Dragon Shenron, it's clear that some serious effort was made into the creation of this jewelry that has gone viral by presenting the Dragon Balls in a brand new light.

The dragon balls have been one of the most well-known "Deus Ex Machinas" within the world of anime, granting the wish to anyone who is able to gather all seven on Planet Earth. Over time, new dragon balls were introduced such as the Namekian dragon balls from the planet that Piccolo originally hailed from, the Super Dragon Balls that took center stage during the Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super, and the dragon balls of the Planet Cereal that have recently played a big role within the Granolah the Survivor Arc and added a major new hurdle for the Saiyans to overcome.

Twitter User Mundo Kame shared images of these Dragon Ball rings that definitely will make more than a few fans' dreams come true should they be readily available, though with the sheer amount of diamonds pictured, they definitely seem as if they would break some banks in the anime community:

While the return of Dragon Ball Super's anime series has yet to reveal a release date, the franchise will be getting a brand new feature-length film in 2022, which will see Akira Toriyama once again taking a role in the series. Though we have yet to see many details regarding the story of this long-awaited anime film, Shonen fans can't wait to once again see Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters following their insane battle against Broly in the previous entry.

Would you add these "icy" Dragon Ball Z rings to your collection? What do you think the new film will be about in the world of the Z Fighters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the dragon balls.