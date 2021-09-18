Dragon Ball’s Freeza To Arrive In Japan Via 3-D Billboard

There is perhaps no more recognizable villain in the history of the Dragon Ball franchise than Freeza, the alien despot responsible for the destruction of the Planet Vegeta and the catalyst that allowed Goku to reach the level of Super Saiyan for the first time during Dragon Ball Z. With Dragon Ball Super bringing Freeza back from the grave twice, his latest appearance in the anime series was the most recent film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, in which the villain attempted to eliminate Goku and Vegeta by putting them right in front of the Legendary Super Saiyan.

The upcoming three-dimensional billboard will feature Freeza’s final buff form that he first implemented in battling against Goku on the Planet Namek, which the despot doesn’t use much anymore as his strongest transformation has been revealed as Golden Freeza. Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle, a mobile gatcha game that allows players to collect countless characters from the Shonen series, first arrived on mobile devices in 2015 and is celebrating 350 million downloads by unleashing this upcoming billboard. Three-Dimensional billboards have been taking Japan by storm, and it will be interesting to see if other anime characters get the chance to land in this futuristic technology.

Twitter User DBS Hype shared this first look at the upcoming billboard that sees the return of Freeza and his original one-hundred percent form that wasn’t enough to bring down Super Saiyan Goku when they fought on the Planet Namek:

https://twitter.com/DbsHype/status/1438840131918589958?s=20

Freeza has yet to make a return appearance following his involvement in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but considering that the Granolah The Survivor Arc is diving into the past of the Saiyans, we might see the Shonen villain appear to threaten the Z Fighters once again. The intergalactic bounty hunter of this latest Dragon Ball Super Arc doesn’t just have an ax to grind with the Saiyans, but with Freeza as well.

In the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super, Freeza has been used in some ingenious ways, specifically when it comes to the Tournament of Power Arc, as the Shonen antagonist might have joined the side of the Z Fighters for a brief time, but was most assuredly still out for himself.

