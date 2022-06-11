Dragon Ball Veteran Reacts to the Anime's New CG Design

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has made a lot of changes from the stories that we've seen come before it within the Shonen franchise from the mind of Akira Toriyama. Besides focusing on Gohan and Piccolo, the latest entry in the Shonen's anime has also decided to go with an all-new animation style that blends 2-D art with computer graphics, creating a very different style from what we've come to know over both the movies and television series of the past. We here at Comicbook.com were able to chat with a star from the film about this big change.

Kyle Herbert has been playing the role of Gohan for several years nowand is doing so once again as the son of Goku is a focal point in the latest Dragon Ball Super film. While a major plot point of the movie has been Gohan slacking off when it comes to his training, expect a major transformation to be on the way for the hybrid Saiyan. In chatting with Kyle, he broke down his thoughts on the new animation style of the film and how it represents the future of animation overall:

"I think it's part of the natural evolution of animation, you know? There are new tools in the animators' hands to make things look more visually interesting while still being true to the original designs. This art gives the characters literally more depth with its cell shading and all. Computers can obviously crank out the art at a quick pace. Of course, I'm a fan of the old-school hand-drawn animated stuff. But in this movie, the art is just jaw-droppingly beautiful. I kept saying in between each line."

Following the conclusion of the Granolah Arc in the manga, there have been few hints as to what the next storyline will be, though many questions have arisen about whether the events of Super Hero will have a part to play in the future of the printed story. With Gohan gaining a new transformation in his Beast form and Piccolo gaining two new transformations thanks to the latest film, there are more than a few avenues for the future of the Shonen series to explore.

