New Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Anime Announced

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is the latest video game in the long running franchise, having released for the Nintendo 3DS, the Nintendo Switch, and the Playstation 4. While the series has continued throughout the decades since its inception in 1986, the long running franchise has announced that a new anime series will be released next year in the form of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, releasing in the fall of 2020. With the announcement came a brand new trailer as well that gives us our first look at this new interpretation of the classic JRPG.

Twitter User AIR_News01 shared the announcement along with the banner image that gives us a better look at the protagonist of Dai, that will adapt the original manga series that began in 1989 and ran for seven years with 37 volumes of the printed material!

This isn’t the first time that the medium of anime has crossed swords with Dragon Quest, as legendary Dragon Ball creator, Akira Toriyama, has designed a number of the protagonists, villains, and monsters of the magical fantasy based universe. Toriyama had also worked on the now classic video game of Chrono Trigger, giving life to the world of this Super Nintendo cartridge.

The manga series follows the young adventurer Dai as he clashes swords with the Demon King Hadlar, which had inspired a 46 episode anime that was released in the early 1990s. The first iteration of the series was created by Toei Animation, with the studio returning to re-imagine the decades old anime.

Dragon Quest 11 had gotten the most fanfare of the franchise recently, with the game being ported over to the Nintendo Switch as well as several characters from the long running franchise appearing on the insanely popular Nintendo game of Super Smash Brothers Ultimate. Dai himself had also appeared in the recent anime crossover game of Jump Force!

Released in Japan in 1986, the first entry in the Dragon Quest franchise played a major role in the evolution of console RPGs. The game debuted on the Famicom, and was localized for the Nintendo Entertainment System. Since its original debut, the long running role playing game series has been releasing a steady stream of video games on nearly every video game console in existence.