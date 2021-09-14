Dua Lipa Debuts Anime Music Video for “Levitating”

Dua Lipa is topping the charts these days, and the singer is soaking up all of their success. Now, the British star is branching out with their latest music video, and it brings “Levitating” to life in the most nostalgic way. After all,Lipa’s team brought in a Japanese studio to handle the anime music video, and it pays homage to some of the best ’80s and ’90s series.

As you can see above, the music video begins with a close look at the moon, and Lipa is giving her own anime persona. The heroine manages to drive a beautiful pink convertible high into space, and Lipa goes on to perform a star-studded dance routine high above Earth.

It is impossible to watch this music video and not think of Sailor Moon. From the animation style to the video’s lunar imagery, the comparisons make themselves. While Sailor Moon spends time defending the galaxy from enemies, Lipa travels space livening up worlds with her music. And as the video shows, Lipa has quite a few fans who are eager to see her perform live.

Oh, and did we mention Lipa has her own magical girl transformation sequence? Lipa goes full Sailor Moon when she transforms ahead of her concert, and her look would make the Sailor Scouts green with envy.

For those curious about this video’s production, it was done by NOSTALOOK, a Japanese studio that specializes in retro anime clips. Yu Tsubaki was tasked as the video’s creative director while Kenta Orisaka oversaw writing. Yuta Ueno then stepped in to produce the video, and fans from all over are loving this creative video. So if you have a thing for throwback anime series such as Sailor Moon, well – you better check out this music video ASAP!

