The ECCC Exclusive ‘Dragon Ball Z’ 6-Inch Porunga Funko Pop Arrives Tonight

Funko is set to launch a whole bunch of exclusive Pop figures at Emerald City Comic Con this weekend, but one of the most coveted releases will be the super-sized 6-inch Dragon Ball Z Porunga figure. As most DBZ fans know, Porunga a wish-granting dragon from Planet Namek that’s known for being buff and having a humorous personality.

If you want to get your hands on the giant Porunga figure without paying a markup, here’s what you need to know…

The #553 Dragon Ball Z 6-inch Porunga figure will be available right here at Hot Topic starting at approximately 9pm PST / 12 am EST tonight March 14th – 15th (on a related note, the Hot Topic exclusive 6-inch Shenron figure is available to order here at the time of writing).

Head on over to our master list to find out where you can score the rest of Funko's ECCC 2019 exclusives.

On a related note, Funko launched the third Pop figure in their standard Pokemon lineup yesterday, and it’s none other than Charmander! Needless to say, you’ll want to get your pre-order in as quickly as you can on this one. Pre-orders for the Charmander Pop are live right here with shipping slated for June.

The release of the Charmander Funko Pop comes just over a month after the debut of Bulbasaur. If you haven’t added that figure to your collection yet, you can pre-order one right here with shipping slated for March. Unfortunately, you’ll need to head on over to eBay to score the Target exclusive Pikachu Pop that kicked off Funko’s Pokemon lineup back in July of last year.

