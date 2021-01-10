Edens Zero's Anime Surfaces with Reported Premiere Date

✖

Edens Zero has kept Hiro Mashima busy for some time now, and it seems the artist will welcome a new form of the story soon. After penning the series' manga, the tale is preparing to head to the small screen with an anime debut. And if a new report is right, the exact premiere date of Edens Zero has surfaced.

The report comes from 11thDoctr on Twitter, and the fan-page surprised fans with an update on Edens Zero. It was there the page told netizens the anime is slated to premiere on April 10 in Japan on NTV.

Of course, this report is little more than that at this point. No official word has been given on Edens Zero at this time. However, Mashima did tell fans to expect some big news about the anime once the new year arrived. This could be that good news, but fans will have to wait for official word if they want to be sure.

As you can imagine, this April 2021 release date sound plausible. This report does align with the release window given to Edens Zero late last year. The show was always expected to debut in the Spring 2021 cour, so April fills that out nicely. So if fans are lucky, this early date will work out.

If you want to catch up with Edens Zero, you can read the series through Kodansha Comics. The story's synopsis can be found here: "A young boy gazes up at the sky and sees a streaming bolt of light. The friendly, armor-clad being at his side tells him gently, "That's a dragon." The fact that he's joking isn't important. What's important is the look of wonder on the boy's face... and the galaxy-spanning adventure that's about to take place!"

