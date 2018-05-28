The Internet Reacts To ‘Fairy Tail’ Creator’s New Series, ‘Eden’s Zero’

Hiro Mashima is no stranger to the manga game, and it seems he’s about to dive back into the industry with a new venture. With Fairy Tail brought to a close, the artist is helping oversee a sequel to the magical title, and that’s not all. Mashima has a brand-new manga coming out, and fans have a lot to say about Eden’s Zero as is.

Recently, fans got their first look at Eden’s Zero, and they have Kodansha Comics to thank. The publisher gave fans the first key visual for Mashima’s new title, and as you can see below, it does look a bit familiar.

Mashima’s classic aesthetic can be found in Eden’s Zero already. The colorful poster shows off his new brown-haired hero who looks like the perfect combination of Gray and Natsu of Fairy Tail. The new guy is shown rocking a big grin, and fans of Fairy Tail say they’re getting a good vibe just from this poster alone. Just check out the slides below to see how the fandom is reacting to the brand-new series.

Eden’s Zero – A manga by Hiro Mashima launches June 27th in Shonen Magazine Issue 30. pic.twitter.com/9aePD5aaHY — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 25, 2018

So far, there’s no telling what Eden’s Zero is about, but Mashima has teased fans about his post-Fairy Tail plans before. The artist has said he’s always wanted to do a sci-fi series. Mashima also confirmed a fan-favorite will appear in his new series, and that little guy is Plue. The character debuted years ago in Rave Master before making it big in Fairy Tail. So, it is only natural for Plue to show up in Mashima’s latest manga endeavor as well.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima’s last work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

What do you think of Eden’s Zero so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

TheRealBoruto

Eden’s Zero or whatever the final title will be called looks cool Ik ppl say he looks like natsu but who cares as long as it’s a good plot or @ least better than the last arc in fairy tail pic.twitter.com/xAnDenBmSl — Boruto Uzumaki (@TheRealBoruto) May 27, 2018

Nit00cris

mashima is releasing a new comic called eden’s zero and the protag looks like natsu’s and gray’s son lfhajksdfhs — ozywandias (@Nit00cris) May 27, 2018

ari_poms

I’m looking forward to reading Eden’s Zero, I’m really curious to see what kind of story Mashima would write after Fairy Tail — ari ? (@ari_poms) May 27, 2018

gamerskull_x

The new series by Hiro Mashima, ‘Eden’s Zero’, looks pretty interesting. I’m looking forward to its serialization. (Release Date: 6/27/18) pic.twitter.com/xiRyF50How — GamerSkull (@gamerskull_x) May 26, 2018

Aithereous

Why Mashima Hiro didn’t change his design for that eden’s zero mc…



HE OBVIOUSLY LOOKS LIKE GRAY / NATSU

YOU CANNOT DENYYY



Come on.

udh bosen liat mukanya….. — z (@Aithereous) May 25, 2018

GaijinInaHoodie

Hiro Mashima’s got a bit of ‘Same Face Syndrome’ but I’m looking forward to Eden’s Zero. pic.twitter.com/PpSe9JOaec — K-Man061 (@GaijinInaHoodie) May 25, 2018

skydragonslay3r

I’m really happy Hiro Mashima is using the same art style from Fairy Tail in his new series. Can’t wait to read them.? pic.twitter.com/LUa2N5lEWt — Wendy Marvell ? (@skydragonslay3r) May 27, 2018

TamamoSupport

Hiro Mashima: Reveals the protagonist for his new series



I’m starting to notice a trend here pic.twitter.com/HLgA6DaNkV — Andeku (@TamamoSupport) May 27, 2018

WorthlessBaka

OH YES HIRO MASHIMA’S NEW SERIES WILL START 33 DAYS FROM TODAY. — Nori @ Eden’s Zero June 27 & FT is returning!✨ (@WorthlessBaka) May 25, 2018

nishinell