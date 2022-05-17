Edens Zero Creator Shares New Look for Hermit With Special Art

✖

The series creator behind Edens Zero, Hiro Mashima, has shared a special new look for Hermit Mio with some cool new art! Mashima remains one of the most popular manga creators among fans for not only his work with franchises such as Fairy Tail and Edens Zero, but all of the extra projects the creator can be seen taking on in the meantime. Keeping up with his weekly release schedules all the while, the creator can often be seen using his spare time to highlight some of his series' various favorite characters in cool new ways in special art share with fans.

These past few days have seen Hiro Mashima being particularly active in sharing all sorts of makeovers for his Edens Zero roster with fans on Twitter, and following new sketches for characters such as Homura Kogetsu, Weisz Steiner, Sister Ivry, and more, and the latest sketch shared with fans on Twitter has shared a new look at Hermit Mio. She's a lot more intense than many of the times fans have seen her in the series, and thus it's a pretty fun new take! You can check it out below:

Hermit along with the rest of the Edens Zero crew will officially be making their return with the anime's second season now in the works. The season has yet to reveal any concrete information about its potential returning staff, cast, or release date information as of this writing, however. That means there's plenty of time to revisit or catch up with the series, so if you wanted to catch up with Edens Zero, the manga's newest chapters are released with Crunchyroll. The 25 episode first season is now streaming with Netflix, and they tease the series as such:

"It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

What do you think? How do you like Hiro Mashima's newest take on Hermit? What have been some of your favorite Hermit scenes in the series so far? Where does she rank among your favorite members of the Edens Zero crew overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!