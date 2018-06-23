‘Edens Zero’ Reveals New Key Visual

Ever since Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail came to an end last year, fans had been eagerly anticipating his next work, Edens Zero. With the first chapter’s debut coming worldwide in just a few days, the series has released a cool new look at its characters.

The series is featured on the next issue on the cover of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, and it’s a fresh and close look at the series’ still unknown main characters and carryover from the previous series, Happy.

Set to be simultaneously published in five languages (Chinese, English, French, Korean, and Thai), Edens Zero is slated to release in Weekly Shonen Magazine‘s Issue 30, June 26. The first chapter of the series will be simulpubbed and available for fans in other territories on Crunchyroll Manga, comiXology, and Kindle. When the announcement from Kodansha broke, Hiro Mashima had a special message for his worldwide fans stating, “I’m bringing you my next series pretty soon! I can assure you it’s going to be full of surprises and excitement. Please look forward to it on June 26!”

There are no other confirmed details about the story of the new series as of this date, but Mashima has previously revealed sketches featuring the brand new female character, and the brand new main male character. This new serialization is only one of three new projects Mashima has in the works. Along with a Fairy Tail sequel series, there’s also a secret project brewing. It’s a very exciting time to be a fan of his works for sure.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s previous work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.