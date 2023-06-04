Edens Zero Finally Unleashes Shiki's Overdrive Form: Watch

Edens Zero Season 2 has been in the midst of the most intense slate of fights for Rebecca Bluegarden and the rest of the Edens Zero crew yet, but the latest episode of the Edens Zero anime took things to a whole new level as the anime has finally unleashed Shiki Granbell's full Overdrive form! Edens Zero Season 2 has pit the Edens Zero crew against their toughest opponent yet, Drakken Joe, as he quite literally defeated them once before. Fans have already seen the worst version of the future play out, so it was a very intense showdown as Shiki and the others have been fighting for their lives.

Edens Zero Season 2 got a major re-do when Rebecca discovered that the true nature of her Cat Leaper Ether gear power would help her go back in time, and thankfully this meant that the horrible loss the Edens Zero crew took wouldn't be permanent. Shiki's been trying his best against Drakken Joe in this new version of reality as a result, but was able to push beyond his limits and activate the true Overdrive for his Ether Gear in order to defeat the foe. Check it out below:

Edens Zero Season 2: Shiki's Overdrive Explained

Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 35 picks up shortly after Drakken Joe uses his own Overdrive to overwhelm Shiki and end the fight as quickly as he possibly could. As the fight continued and Shiki was running out of options, Drakken forms a gun with his Alchemist powers and shoots at Shiki in point-blank range. It's here that Shiki suddenly has flashes of the previous life in which he was killed and the rest of the Edens Zero crew took a massive loss from Drakken Joe.

Seeing those deaths and horrible future, Shiki's feelings from both timelines converge in a way that enrage him to the point where his Ether Gear goes into Overdrive and he unlocks the strongest version of himself seen in Edens Zero Season 2 yet. But as the new season heads into its final episodes this Spring, it's yet to be revealed whether or not this will truly be enough to take down this very troublesome foe.

What do you think of seeing Shiki's Overdrive form in action? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!