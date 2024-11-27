Elden Ring Receives The Perfect Anime With Director’s Cut Trailer

The Lands Between recently made quite the comeback thanks to Elden Ring’s DLC, Shadows of The Erdtree. While the base game from From Software was long enough on its own, often giving players hundreds of hours of gameplay, the DLC story was one that took quite a time commitment as well. The story of what many consider to be one of the greatest video games of all time was helped put together by none other than George R.R. Martin of Game of Thrones fame, so it seems like prime territory for an anime adaptation. Luckily, one fan studio has decided to take matters into their own hands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it comes to From Software titles, including not just Elden Ring but the likes of Dark Souls, Demon Souls, and Bloodborne, the stories can often be quite murky. The games in question would routinely leave a lot to the players when it came to the worlds around them. While some story elements would be straight forward, there would be more than a few that were hidden in elements such as item descriptions, environments, NPC commentary, and more. While there has yet to be an anime series focusing on any of these games so far, there have been comics that have explored some of these dire locales.

RELATED: Elden Ring and Shadow of Erdtree Both Hit Lowest Price Ever in New Deal

Elden Ring’s Anime Debut

The new anime project is from fan studio Steins Alter and is already giving an anime makeover to some of the biggest and baddest bosses of Elden Ring history. This new trailer is only the latest of many, as the full project has been teased to arrive next summer. Even while Elden Ring’s story might leave a lot up to interpretation, the aesthetic and figures of The Lands Between are such that they all would work well within an anime setting.

The Elden Ring Manga Stories

While there has yet to be an official Elden Ring anime adaptation, that hasn’t stopped From Software from creating manga to help explore the Lands Between. Perhaps the most prominent example is Elden Ring: The Road To The Erdtree, a manga that is not quite what you might expect from the often dark world of the RPG. The recent manga story from Nikiichi Tobita is one that is actually a comedy adventure and has an English release for those who would like to witness a very different side of this world.

The Road To The Erdtree isn’t the only time that Elden Ring received its own manga as there are also examples in Distant Stories From The Lands Between and Elden Ring: Become Lord to help bring this game’s story to a new medium. Should the legendary RPG want to create its own anime adaptation, there are more than a few manga stories to choose from.

Overall, video games and anime go together like chocolate and peanut butter. There have been anime adaptations of classic video games that have seen serious success such as Persona, Castlevania, Tomb Raider, and the upcoming Devil May Cry. On the flip side, franchises like Dragon Ball, One Piece, Berserk, My Hero Academia, and countless others have brought their franchise’s characters and locales to the gaming medium. Fingers crossed that one of From Software’s games will get thier own anime series in the future.

Want to see how the worlds of anime and video games continue to intertwine in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the animated take on the Lands Between and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.