Elon Musk Shares His Favorite Anime Series with Fans

When it comes to anime recommendations, you can find them online with a simple search. As the medium continues to grow, the fanbase has found more and more shows to peddle on newcomers. Of course, some of these recommendations go further than others, and any given by Elon Musk is sure to gain attention. In fact, that is what happened this last week when the SpaceX and Tesla Motors head offered his ranking online, and fans are already rushing to check out the shows.

Musk is no stranger to the world of pop culture, with the CEO recently acting as a host on Saturday Night Live and being drawn into the popular animated series of Rick And Morty and The Simpsons. While he played himself in the latter, he portrayed a bizarre alternate reality version of himself in the Adult Swim series that was almost identical to his real-life self but had sprouted some big tusks to help live up to his new name. Though we aren’t certain where Musk will show up next in the world of pop culture now that the potential Genshin Impact crossover has fallen to the wayside, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised to see him make more animated and live-action appearances in the future.

Elon Musk took to his Official Twitter Account to recommend some of his favorite anime, including the likes of Death Note, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Your Name, Full Metal Alchemist, Princess Mononoke, and many others:

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1448566282538913798?s=20

As a follow-up to this Tweet, Musk was also asked who he preferred in Death Note between the nefarious protagonist Light Yagami and the young detective L who was tasked at discovering the identity of Kira and bringing his murderous rampage to a close:

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1448567830560002050?s=20

Death Note hasn’t revealed any new anime projects to further expand the world on the small screen, but the creators of the dark franchise recently returned to the medium with their new project for the fall anime season in Platinum End.

