Elvis Costello Gives Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken Major Shout Out

Elvis Costello has spent decades weaving songs that have helped make the musician a legend in the medium, and in a recent interview, the singer/songwriter took the opportunity to share the fact that he has become a big fan of the idiosyncratic anime series, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken. The offbeat anime series first premiered in 2016 as a manga series from mangaka Sumito Ōwara spawned an anime series that arrived in 2020, which also spawned both a live-action television series and feature-length film, proving that the franchise has definitely found an audience, famous or otherwise.

Costello stated the following about the series in his interview with The Guardian, sharing his love of Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken and recommending the anime series since diving into the twelve-episode television show himself:

“A Japanese series about three girls negotiating petty school bureaucracy to protect their anime club. Each girl balances a skill with a social burden: the first, painfully shy but brilliantly imaginative; the second, easy in her fame as teenage lifestyle-model; the third, a cynical and almost sinister presence, is the business brain and necessary politician. Each episode uses different layers of animation as the girls’ creations leap from the page into their life. The series in total is a tutorial about every component of film production, from storyboard to sound design. It also has a very cool theme song.”

If you aren’t familiar with the comedy series which dives into film production, the official Crunchyroll description for the series created by Science SARU reads as such:

“First year high schooler Midori Asakusa loves anime so much, she insists that “concept is everything” in animation. Though she draws a variety of ideas in her sketchbook, she hasn’t taken the first step to creating anime, insisting that she can’t do it alone. The producer-type Sayaka Kanamori is the first to notice Asakusa’s genius. Then, when it becomes clear that their classmate, charismatic fashion model Tsubame Mizusaki, really wants to be an animator, they create an animation club to realize the “ultimate world” that exists in their minds.”

Via The Guardian