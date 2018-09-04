New Eminem Track May Have Sampled ‘Tokyo Ghoul’

Eminem’s newest album Kamikaze has been drumming up buzz in the music and comic book communities, but the mysterious samples on the album have stirred up a ton of conversation in the anime community.

Producer on the album, illaDaProducer, stated that the track “Good Guy” samples Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, but fans are wondering if the sample actually came from the Tokyo Ghoul anime adaptation.

In the interview, illaDaProducer explained that he drew from Kingdom Hearts for the track and “Filtered it, did some chops, did some processing” and “basically made it unrecognizable.” But he never quite establishes what specific track from the soundtrack he uses.

After some digging from IGN’s Jordan Oloman, it turns out that Illadaproducer misspoke and that “Good Guy” samples Tokyo Ghoul’s “Glassy Sky” (which can be heard in the series’ second season). Confirming the sample on Twitter, illaDaProducer mentions that he confused the beat with another one from Kingdom Hearts.

It’s actually Glassy Sky from Tokyo Ghoul. I got it confused with another beat I did in which I used Kingdom Hearts theme. You guys got the exclusive hahaha — illaDaProducer (@illaDaProducer) September 4, 2018

When the interview had illaDaProducer citing Kingdom Hearts as the source first went live, fans couldn’t quite match the two works. Fans theorized that the sample came from Yutaka Yamura’s “Glassy Sky,” but figured that illaDaProducer’s work on the track made it unrecognizable and therefore unconfirmed.

But now that it’s out in the open, fans are wondering what track from Kingdom Hearts he got this beat mixed up with. The series has its own iconic soundtrack, and the fact that these were the sources illaDaProducer drew from for the album at all adds another fun layer for any anime fans seeking out Kamikaze.

