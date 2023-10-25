The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Celebrates John Smith Debut With New Poster

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 has kicked off a new arc with the latest episode of the anime, and a new poster has been released to celebrate the highly anticipated debut of John Smith! The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 is a few episodes into its run this Fall and Cid Kagenou has started his newest endeavor as he realizes just how much influence his Shadow Garden group has had on the world. Worried about how much his group has gone off the rails seemingly under his orders, Cid now thinks he actually has to take it all back and destroy it.

This has sparked his latest mission of going undercover and playing a brand new character, John Smith (who also has a different voice actor, Jun Fukuyama), who is going against his own group in some kind of wild new plan that will probably wrap around and make him seem like the big hero at the end of the day. Celebrating John Smith's debut in the newest episode of the series, you can check out the newest poster for The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 below.

Where to Watch The Eminence in Shadow Season 2

Running for 12 episodes this Fall, you can now check out The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE in both Japanese audio with English subtitles and an English dubbed release. You can also catch up with everything that happened in the first season with HIDIVE as well before the second season gets further into its latest arc. They tease The Eminence in Shadow as such:

"Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal – and everyone knows the truth but him!"

